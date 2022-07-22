CEO held for harassing employee

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A Pathanamthitta native was arrested for sexually harassing an employee of his company after promising to marry her. The arrested is Rahul, 36, CEO of a private company in Kochi. The accused promised to marry the victim, who was an employee of the company, and sexually harassed her at a lodge in Kumbalam on May 26.

Following a complaint, police registered a case and started an investigation. The accused had been absconding for the past several months. He was arrested and produced before the court which remanded him in judicial custody.

