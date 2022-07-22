Home Cities Kochi

Dopamine ‘dress’ for your home

Colours mean a lot more than just aesthetics. They can reflect our feelings. So, now paint your home with your favourite colours that can elevate your mood

Published: 22nd July 2022 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2022 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Colours can influence one’s mood big time. Looking at warm, bright tones such as red and blue can release the ‘feel good hormone — dopamine. Dopamine will improve your mood, heighten your attention span, and many more, researchers say.As the dopamine discussion entered the internet, people around the globe found something to cheer for — they found something to help their mood and be cheerful or at peace.

Dopamine fashion was a game changer at the start of the pandemic. The term coined by fashion psychologist Dawnn Karen loosely means the kind of dressing that’ll boost one’s mood by wearing a certain colour, texture, or style. This gave way to some whimsical trends like polka dot, leopard print, pink blazers and green pants.

Now the world has caught on. Dopamine colours have even become part of home decor.By using patterns, positive quotes, and colours, let’s check if dopamine decor will have the same effect on our homes and mind.

In the Bollywood movie Wake Up Sid, we all loved how Sid and Aisha decorated their run-down studio apartment. The brightly painted yellow wall with classic photographs and hanging chairs remain fresh in our minds. From plain white walls and muted pinks to bright colours like bubblegum pink, fiery red, pumpkin oranges, and ‘70s-themed wallpapers — our interior spaces are transforming.

Modern colour theorist and Author of ‘Hello Rainbow – Finding Happiness in Colour’, Momtaz Begum-Hossain explained, “There is more to colour than being aesthetic. It’s a powerful energy source that can impact our feelings, mood, and emotions. We often talk about ‘adding colour’ when we feel that something is missing and colour provides the antidote, it can transform how we feel in an instant.In that respect colour does affect our mental state”.

But a bright green TV cabinet or a pink and yellow cupboard isn’t what dopamine decor is all about. You should also know the other palettes to dopamine dress your home.Softer, muted colours, too, can release the feel-good hormone and can liven up the space without overwhelming. Colours like lilac and lavender give a joyful mood and are perfect to bring a touch of calm and happiness to your surroundings.

Whereas orange-pink shades — from blushing peach to warm terracotta — gives the feeling of comfort and safety.The grey-green shade is relaxing and peaceful. Soft yellow can evoke the happiness of a brighter shade without being too loud. And hazy blue has a deliberately soothing effect.However, it’s entirely a person’s choice on what makes them happy. Be it loud, bright colours with elaborate decors for a happy, cheery home or muted hues for a peaceful space.

