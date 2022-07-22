Lawyer in court for justice in cheating case

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A lawyer has allegedly been duped by a client who refused to pay legal fees after using his services to get a favourable verdict.

The incident came to light when George Kuruvilla approached the police with a complaint against the accused identified as Moni Varghese, 50, and Chinnamma, 75, of Aikkaranadu after they failed to pay his fees and 10% of the Rs 47.91-lakh compensation they won on August 6, 2019 in a case.

George had appeared at the Ernakulamdistrict court in three cases pertaining to the compensation sought by the accused from Power Grid Corporation of India for felling trees in their property for installing cables in 2013.

After the lawyer secured a direction from the Judicial First Class Magistrate in Kolenchery, the Puthencruz station registered a case. Moni and Chinnamma moved the sessions court in Kochi and availed anticipatory bail.

