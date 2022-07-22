Home Cities Kochi

Three cheers to art @ Durbar Hall

The moment you enter Mariam Jasmine’s surreal paintings will welcome you.

By Steni Simon
KOCHI: Three exhibitions are taking place simultaneously at Durbar Hall in Kochi, much to the the excitement of art lovers. The moment you enter Mariam Jasmine’s surreal paintings will welcome you. The hall inside is filled with the artistry of Muhammad Nadeer, who gives a glimpse into his life. Upstairs is something modern. At the first-ever solo NFT show, artist Naseef Gafoor tries to tell stories using technology.    

Braving the odds  

Titled ‘Transient Moods’, the ongoing solo exhibition by Pattambi native Nadeer captures his passion for art. Around 21 paintings have been displayed at the exhibition, which is inspired by the challenges he overcame as a youth.  

“All the paintings are done in acrylic and portray my life,” says the third-year graduation student of Government Fine Arts College, Thiruvananthapuram. While most of the works were done last year, a few of them were completed some months ago,” says Nadeer.  

Death also becomes a subject in his painting. So are his college friends. He says, “One of my works is of a shoe. It belongs to a friend.”The exhibition, being organised by Njattuvela collective, will conclude on Friday.  

Modern way of storytelling  

The art of storytelling has changed over the years. So has the way stories have found their way into the galleries. Naseef Gafoor, a 32-year-old from Malappuram, calls himself a storyteller. He weaves unique tales using technology and has explored his passion for NFT in his first solo exhibition.

The show, titled ‘Each Ray Is An Escape. Just Peep’, has four major series — Shades of You, World of Yin & Yang, The Parallel World and Portrait of a Canvas. The exhibition is a mix of photographs and motion videos.

“It has been a year since I started exploring NFT art and chose it as a medium to tell stories. All the works were completed between 2018 and 2021. Being a concept-based mixed media artist, I found this platform highly engaging. You get to learn from artists around the globe,” says Naseef. The exhibition will conclude on July 24.

Of childhood memories

Kochi-based artist, Mariam Jasmine’s paintings revolve around her childhood memories and her family, especially mother and grandmother. Around 14 of her works are displayed at her maiden solo exhibition. “‘The works portray the fond memories of my childhood,” shares Mariam, who has also been doing illustrations for regional magazines. The surreal works are a sight to behold, with colourful strokes that would make one pause and ponder.

“We had suffered a lot during the pandemic as artists were not getting many platforms.But now, the scenario is changing”.The exhibition will conclude on Saturday.

