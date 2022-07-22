Uravappara & the tales from Mahabharata

Abhirami Murali By

Express News Service

KOCHI: If you are in Thodupuzha, you can’t miss a trip to Uravappara. Situated just 4km from the town, Uravappara offers you a scenic hilltop view. The hillock — located 150m above the mean sea level — is in Olamattom in Idukki district, about 60km from Kochi.

The main attraction is the Lord Subramanya Temple — Malayala Palani. From the hill top, one can enjoy a panoramic view of the town on one side, and the hilly landscapes on the other. The scenic view and the cool breeze will make you fall in love with the place.

The road leading to Uravappara passes through an estate. One can reach the top either on foot or by driving.The place has two hills — ‘Aanpara’ and ‘Penpara’. The temple situated on Penpara has ‘Bheemante aduppu (furnace) and ‘Bheemapaada teerthakulam’ (a small pond), which have a mythical connection with the Mahabharata.

The legend is that Pandavas, along with wife Draupadi, had a stopover there during their 12-year banishment.“They stayed here for a couple of weeks. Bheema set up a furnace using three huge

rocks. It is said they cooked yam here,” says Vijayan N, 67, a resident of the area.

A regular visitor to the temple, Seetha Lakshmi, 60, says the pond was formed when Bheema stamped his foot on a large rock when the Pandavas faced water shortage. “The pond never dries up” she says.

It is a perfect spot to sit and relax with your loved ones, especially in the evening.

Nearby attractions

The famous Malankara dam is just 6km away. Other popular locations such as Thommankuthu Waterfalls, Aanachadikuthu Waterfalls, Nedummala caves, Ilaveezhapoonchira and Aruvikuthu Waterfalls are within the radius of 20 km.

Where to stay

Thodupuzha town is just 4km away, and one can find homestays and hotels.

Weekender

Column on getaways to disconnect from stress and reconnect with life

Uravappara

