By Express News Service

KOCHI: The excise department arrested a Mattanchery resident with 112 grams of synthetic drug MDMA in Kochi on Friday. Shameer alias Sheman, 32, was picked up from Mattanchery following a tip-off.The seized drug is worth Rs 10 lakh.

According to an excise department official, Shameer was under surveillance for the past few months after receiving information that he is one of the main drug suppliers in the city. The MDMA was procured from Bengaluru and sold at a high price in Kochi.

