Road Trippin’

TNIE lensman T P Sooraj captures little joys of life unfolding at a unique ‘open space’

Published: 23rd July 2022 06:25 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It’s a pleasant weekend evening near HMT Colony in Kalamassery. While a group of senior citizens discusses politics, a gung-ho gang of teenagers show off their bicycle and skateboard skills. And as womenfolk engage in chit-chat and enjoy a serene evening stroll, an adventurous bunch of young men practise off-roading manouevres with a jeep.   

In a city starved of open public spaces, a half-complete road in Kalamassery has emerged as a popular hangout spot. A place to breathe in fresh air, soak in sunshine, and just unwind. As the 1.9km stretch of the Seaport-Airport link road, connecting HMT Junction and Naval Armament Depot (NAD), is yet to be opened for traffic, nearby residents use the area for leisure activities. 

Developed by the Roads and Bridges Corporation of Kerala, the stretch is part of a proposed 2.7km link road. However, only 1.9km has been completed, as the works on the approach segments near HMT Junction and NAD have been in a limbo due to land acquisition tussles. 

Officials say the NAD has agreed to hand over land to the state government, but HMT has taken the matter to the Supreme Court. Thus, the road remains like an incomplete circuit, disconnected at both ends. No complaints, say the residents. Sometimes, it’s good to be ‘disconnected’, isn’t it?

