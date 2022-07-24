Home Cities Kochi

10-month-old undergoes successful liver transplant

Ten-month-old Sreeyan, a native of Alappuzha, has undergone a successful liver transplant at Lisie Hospital, Kochi.

Published: 24th July 2022

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ten-month-old Sreeyan, a native of Alappuzha, has undergone a successful liver transplant at Lisie Hospital, Kochi. Diagnosed with rare liver condition, transplant was the only option for Sreeyan. His parents Sreenath and Aswathy visited various hospitals for his treatment. The child was affected with jaundice and when his health deteriorated, he was brought to Lisie Hospital. Doctors advised liver transplant at the earliest and the parents agreed to it. His mother was the donor. The surgery took place on June 25. The transplant was led by Dr B Venugopal, head of liver transplant department. The baby got discharged from the hospital on Friday.

