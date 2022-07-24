Home Cities Kochi

Conference held on kidney transplants at Lakeshore Hospital

The conference was inaugurated by Dr Chacko Korula Jacob, former professor and HOD of nephrology, CMC Vellore.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: VPS Lakeshore Hospital, Kochi, and Association of Cochin Nephrologists, jointly organised DELITE 2022-4th Annual Kidney Transplant Update, a conference on kidney transplants. The two-day programme commenced on Saturday at Le Meridien in Kochi.The event highlights the recent advances in renal transplantation, rejections and inflexions in transplant patients and the treatment, and Covid and kidney transplantation.

The conference was inaugurated by Dr Chacko Korula Jacob, former professor and HOD of nephrology, CMC Vellore. “Though kidney transplantation is a very effective treatment with more than 95% success rate, a lot of challenges lie ahead, including organ shortage and compatibility issues,” said Dr Abi Abraham M, director of nephrology and renal transplantation, VPS Lakeshore Hospital. Along with nephrologists from India, international faculty also attended the conference.

