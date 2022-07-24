Home Cities Kochi

Goan’s story to escape I-T raid-cum-robbery case falls flat, bail denied

However, Sanjay did not deliver the gold ornaments as agreed on, thus cheating them.

By Arun M
Express News Service

KOCHI: In a new twist to the Aluva fake income tax raid and robbery case, one of the key accused, Davis Dias of Goa, came up with a counter story stating that Sanjay D, whose house was robbed, had promised to deliver Kerala style gold ornaments and that he had placed an order for gold ornaments worth Rs 8 lakh with the latter. Dias handed over the money in Goa in February. Later, he and his friends -- Abootty B K, Abdul Hameed M, Haris P K and unidentified person -- had given another Rs 30 lakh.

However, Sanjay did not deliver the gold ornaments as agreed on, thus cheating them. Dias also claimed that the complaint in this regard was lodged with the Goa DGP on June 29. Subsequently, a case was registered at Vasco police station, South Goa. The fake story was put forward when the bail plea of Dias came up before Additional Sessions Court, Ernakulam. But the court on evaluation of materials found his story to be false and denied him bail.

A four-member gang trespassed into the house of Sanjay at Bank Junction, Aluva, at 11.45pm on June 5 posing as income tax officers and took away the mobile phones of Sanjay and family members and wrongfully confined his wife and son on the ground floor of the house. The gang took away Rs 1.8 lakh in cash and 394 grams of gold worth Rs 19 lakh kept in the almirah in a bedroom and passbooks and cheque books of various banks, the PAN card, medical insurance documents and income tax-related documents belonging to Sanjay. The accused then removed the DVR attached to the CCTV camera fixed in the house and destroyed the evidence. During this time, Dias waited outside the house to watch the surroundings while the other four accused went inside the house. He told the court that he had not committed any of the offences alleged against him.

However, the prosecution said it was a story cooked up by Dias along with other accused. Considering the gravity of offence, the stage of investigation and the fact that other accused are absconding, the court denied him bail. The court observed that granting Dias bail at this stage may affect the smooth investigation and he might influence the witnesses or tamper with evidence. Moreover, being a resident of South Goa, there is every chance of Dias absconding if he is released on bail, said the court.

Dias was arrested on July 1. Six accused in all including two Goa residents have been arrested in the case so far. Abdul Hameed, 42, of Kanhangad, was arrested on Friday. The police said two more accused are yet to be nabbed.

