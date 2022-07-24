Improve productivity to vie with private sector, PSUs told

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Public sector units (PSU) should reduce operation costs and improve productivity to compete with the private sector in the market, said Industries Minister P Rajeeve. PSUs should be run professionally and the managements should operate the units without depending on financial support from the government, he said while inaugurating the workshop organised by the Public Sector Restructuring and Internal Audit Board on Saturday.

The state government is implementing the recommendations of the Paul Antony panel for strengthening PSUs. While the Union government is privatising PSUs, the Kerala government is presenting an alternative model of strengthening them. He urged the chairmen of PSUs to run the institutions ensuring transparent and corruption-free management and make all procurement through e-tender. The distribution of bonuses will be linked to productivity and all recruitment will be handed over to the selection board, said Rajeeve.

