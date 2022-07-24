Home Cities Kochi

Maharaja’s College to get its new synthetic track by next November

After several years of negligence, the synthetic track at Maharaja’s College Ground will be renovated by November 2023 conforming to international standards.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After several years of negligence, the synthetic track at Maharaja’s College Ground will be renovated by November 2023 conforming to international standards. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by district Collector Jafer Malik with members of the college development committee and other officials on Saturday. It was also decided to appoint a three-member expert committee to assess the development of the project at each stage.

The committee will comprise the head of the physical education department of the college, an executive engineer from the public works department and a technical expert.Due to the poor upkeep, the track has been lying in a dilapidated condition for the past several years. The government had allocated Rs 6.9 crore for the project two years ago, but the renovation was delayed for various reasons. Over the period, the cost escalated to Rs 8.73 crore.

A team led by MP Hibi Eden, Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar, MLA T J Vinod, and district collector Jafer Malik visited the college grounds on Friday to discuss the project. It was also decided to speed up the work and build a hockey ground of international standards. The officials said the revised administrative permission for the construction of the synthetic track will be received by August. By September, the technical committee will get approval.

The authorities have decided to expedite the work. It plans to complete the tendering process by October and construct the synthetic track by November 2023. Mayor Anilkumar, college principal Dr V S Joy, vice-principal Dr Suresh Kumar, head of physical education department Reena Joseph, governing council chairman Dr Ramakanthan, college development committee convenor attended the meeting.

