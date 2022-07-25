Home Cities Kochi

Ernakulam Rural police invoke KAAPA against 3 in single day

The Ernakulam Rural police invoked the Kerala Anti-social Activities Prevention Act (KAAPA) against three persons involved in multiple criminal cases in a single day on Sunday.

Published: 25th July 2022 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2022 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Representational Image. (File | AP)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Rural police invoked the Kerala Anti-social Activities Prevention Act (KAAPA) against three persons involved in multiple criminal cases in a single day on Sunday. KAAPA was invoked against Suneer, 35, of Manjali, Yadhukrishnan, 24, of Vadakekkara and Jude, 28, of Njarackkal. All of the accused have been lodged at Viyyyur Central Jail after the district collector approved a report filed against the trio as part of invoking the KAAPA.

Police said Suneer was involved in an assault, murder attempt and cheating cases registered at the Aluva police station. KAAPA was invoked against Suneer after he was made an accused in a goonda attack case this year. 

Yadhukrishnan has been involved in various theft and robbery cases registered at North Paravoor, Aluva, Munnambam, Ernakulam Central and Cheranalloor police stations. Police invoked the KAAPA against Yadhukrishnan after he was booked in a theft case at Cheranalloor police station this year. 

Meanwhile, Jude was involved in cases registered for a murder attempt, theft and offences under the Arms Act at Njarackkal and Munnambam police stations. The police had invoked KAAPA against him before.

