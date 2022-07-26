17-year-old injured in scooter accident dies

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 17-year-old boy who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kochi following an accident succumbed to his injuries on Monday.Rohit B Elias, 17, the only son of ‘Deshabhimani’ Thiruvananthapuram central desk chief subeditor Elias Thomas and Kolenchery St Peter’s College assistant professor B Bindu. died around 12.45pm.

Rohit and his friend Dan Benny, 18, met with the accident near Koothattukulam last Wednesday when they were travelling from Mannathur to Aroor on a scooter. Danny, who rode the scooter, lost control while negotiating a curve and the two-wheeler hit an electric post.

Though both were admitted to a private hospital at Koothattukulam at first, Rohit, who suffered deep head injuries, was later shifted to Rajagiri Hospital. Danny is still undergoing treatment and recovering.Rohit’s body was handed over to the family after the postmortem examination. He will be cremated at the Muvattupuzha public cemetery at 1pm on Tuesday.

KOCHI: A 17-year-old boy who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kochi following an accident succumbed to his injuries on Monday.Rohit B Elias, 17, the only son of ‘Deshabhimani’ Thiruvananthapuram central desk chief subeditor Elias Thomas and Kolenchery St Peter’s College assistant professor B Bindu. died around 12.45pm. Rohit and his friend Dan Benny, 18, met with the accident near Koothattukulam last Wednesday when they were travelling from Mannathur to Aroor on a scooter. Danny, who rode the scooter, lost control while negotiating a curve and the two-wheeler hit an electric post. Though both were admitted to a private hospital at Koothattukulam at first, Rohit, who suffered deep head injuries, was later shifted to Rajagiri Hospital. Danny is still undergoing treatment and recovering.Rohit’s body was handed over to the family after the postmortem examination. He will be cremated at the Muvattupuzha public cemetery at 1pm on Tuesday.