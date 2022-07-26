Home Cities Kochi

Online lecture series 



Published: 26th July 2022

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The department of chemistry and centre for research in St . Teresa’s College (Autonomous) conducted three-day online lecture series under the Erudite program of Kerala State Higher Education Council.

The series was organised in association with the School of Chemical Sciences, M. G. University, IUCND CUSAT and St. Paul’s College,  Kalamassery on 19, 21 and 25 July. The Erudite program aims at providing an opportunity for teachers and students to interact with eminent scientists working in the frontiers of research.

The Erudite scholar for the series, Professor Gary B Schuster, Vassar Woolley Professor, Emeritus, Georgia Institute of Technology talked about the latest findings in understanding the chemical evolution of life which not only tries to unravel the mysteries of the origin of life on earth but also provides deeper insight about the structure and functions of biomolecules.

Professor Schuster has also made significant contributions toward understanding chemiluminescence, mechanisms of DNA damage and DNA-directed self-assembly. 

