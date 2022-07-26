Home Cities Kochi

The what, why and how of hepatitis

On the World Hepatitis Day, here is a rundown on all you need to know about the viral infection

Published: 26th July 2022 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2022 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image of Hepatitis B.

Representational image of Hepatitis B.

By Dr Anil Jose kokkat
Express News Service

KOCHI: Every year on 28 July, the world observes hepatitis day to bring everyone together and create awareness about viral hepatitis. This year the theme of the day is ‘I can’t wait’. It emphasises how we can’t wait to identify those with viral hepatitis, treat them and vaccinate the uninfected.

What is hepatitis?
Hepatitis simply means inflammation of the liver. There are many causes of hepatitis —alcohol, viral infections, drugs etc. It is estimated that one person dies every 30 seconds worldwide due to hepatitis-related illnesses. If left untreated, it may result in permanent damage to the liver (cirrhosis) and even liver cancer. The disease is caused mainly due to viruses A, B, C, D and E.

How is viral hepatitis spread?
Viral hepatitis A and E are spread by contaminated water or exposure to the faecal matter of an infected person. Hepatitis B, C and D are transmitted through blood and body fluids. Unprotected sex, sharing needles and grooming accessories (nail cutters, razors etc) are some ways the viruses can spread. They can also be transmitted from mother to child.

Are there any symptoms?
The symptoms are usually nonspecific, such as fever, nausea, fatigue, body ache and diarrhoea, which may precede jaundice. If you are having these symptoms or if one of your close contacts or family members has viral hepatitis, then you need to get tested. 

What to do?
First of all, don’t panic if you’re positive because you may recover spontaneously. Consult a gastroenterologist close to you. The doctor will advise you on further tests to assess the viral load and impact on the liver and start appropriate remedies.

How to prevent it?
Ensure clean and safe drinking water for your household. Avoid sharing a razor, nail cutter, needles etc. Avoid unprotected sex. There are vaccines available for Hepatitis A and B. Every newborn child should be vaccinated against these viruses. Those with liver disease should especially get vaccinated as viral hepatitis may be severe in them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India's biggest spectrum auction begins; 5G airwaves worth Rs 4.3 lakh crore on offer
The logo for Twitter appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Nov. 29, 2021. (File Photo | AP)
If 'Blocking Orders' complied, our entire business will have to be closed: Twitter Inc
Ranveer Singh (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai Police register FIR against actor Ranveer Singh over obscene pictures
Ann Mary Ansalen a student from Ernakulam Law College drives the private bus named ‘Hey Day’ every Sunday through the Kakkanad-Perumbadappu road. (Photo | Express)
Passionate about heavy vehicles, she drives bus for free -- meet Ann Mary from Kochi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp