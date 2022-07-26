The what, why and how of hepatitis

Dr Anil Jose kokkat By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Every year on 28 July, the world observes hepatitis day to bring everyone together and create awareness about viral hepatitis. This year the theme of the day is ‘I can’t wait’. It emphasises how we can’t wait to identify those with viral hepatitis, treat them and vaccinate the uninfected.

What is hepatitis?

Hepatitis simply means inflammation of the liver. There are many causes of hepatitis —alcohol, viral infections, drugs etc. It is estimated that one person dies every 30 seconds worldwide due to hepatitis-related illnesses. If left untreated, it may result in permanent damage to the liver (cirrhosis) and even liver cancer. The disease is caused mainly due to viruses A, B, C, D and E.

How is viral hepatitis spread?

Viral hepatitis A and E are spread by contaminated water or exposure to the faecal matter of an infected person. Hepatitis B, C and D are transmitted through blood and body fluids. Unprotected sex, sharing needles and grooming accessories (nail cutters, razors etc) are some ways the viruses can spread. They can also be transmitted from mother to child.

Are there any symptoms?

The symptoms are usually nonspecific, such as fever, nausea, fatigue, body ache and diarrhoea, which may precede jaundice. If you are having these symptoms or if one of your close contacts or family members has viral hepatitis, then you need to get tested.

What to do?

First of all, don’t panic if you’re positive because you may recover spontaneously. Consult a gastroenterologist close to you. The doctor will advise you on further tests to assess the viral load and impact on the liver and start appropriate remedies.

How to prevent it?

Ensure clean and safe drinking water for your household. Avoid sharing a razor, nail cutter, needles etc. Avoid unprotected sex. There are vaccines available for Hepatitis A and B. Every newborn child should be vaccinated against these viruses. Those with liver disease should especially get vaccinated as viral hepatitis may be severe in them.

