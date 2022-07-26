Time of rejuvenation

Dr G Vishnu By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The month Karkidakam in the Malayalam calendar refers to the period between July and August. It is the peak time of the southwest monsoon season. According to Ayurveda, rain at the end of a hot summer increases acidity levels in the crops and their consumption increases ‘pitta dosha’.

The chances of food and water contamination is higher and it aggravates ‘kapha dosha’, leading to cough, cold, allergies, skin infections, digestive problems, acidity, inflammation and fever. Karkidaka treatments are formulated to improve metabolism and strengthen the immune system. Karkidaka kanji, a special rice gruel prepared with njavara rice, green gram, fenugreek, dried ginger, cumin seeds, garden cress seeds etc is highly recommended at least for seven days to improve digestion.

Intake of boiled and cooled water, sour and salty foods, goat meat soup, vegetable soup, foods prepared from old grains, ghee etc are to be included in the diet. Spicy and oily foods, curd, cold foods and drinks, fish etc are not advisable.

Drink water boiled with dried ginger, cumin seeds or coriander seeds in moderate quantity. There are many treatments advised according to the ailments which are also called purificatory therapies — abyangam, dhara, nasyam, pizhichil, kizhi, virechana, vasthi etc. These should be carried out under strict medical supervision.

These treatments bring back the equilibrium of doshas, stimulate various energy points called marmas, recharge and rejuvenate body and mind and prepare you for prolonged wellbeing.

The writer is a senior physician at Vaidyarathnam Oushadha Sala, Kochi

KOCHI: The month Karkidakam in the Malayalam calendar refers to the period between July and August. It is the peak time of the southwest monsoon season. According to Ayurveda, rain at the end of a hot summer increases acidity levels in the crops and their consumption increases ‘pitta dosha’. The chances of food and water contamination is higher and it aggravates ‘kapha dosha’, leading to cough, cold, allergies, skin infections, digestive problems, acidity, inflammation and fever. Karkidaka treatments are formulated to improve metabolism and strengthen the immune system. Karkidaka kanji, a special rice gruel prepared with njavara rice, green gram, fenugreek, dried ginger, cumin seeds, garden cress seeds etc is highly recommended at least for seven days to improve digestion. Intake of boiled and cooled water, sour and salty foods, goat meat soup, vegetable soup, foods prepared from old grains, ghee etc are to be included in the diet. Spicy and oily foods, curd, cold foods and drinks, fish etc are not advisable. Drink water boiled with dried ginger, cumin seeds or coriander seeds in moderate quantity. There are many treatments advised according to the ailments which are also called purificatory therapies — abyangam, dhara, nasyam, pizhichil, kizhi, virechana, vasthi etc. These should be carried out under strict medical supervision. These treatments bring back the equilibrium of doshas, stimulate various energy points called marmas, recharge and rejuvenate body and mind and prepare you for prolonged wellbeing. The writer is a senior physician at Vaidyarathnam Oushadha Sala, Kochi