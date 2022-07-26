Home Cities Kochi

To get dues, landowners want Kochi Corp building auctioned

The Kochi corporation’s new building near Marine Drive is facing the threat of auction.

Kochi Corporation building

Kochi Corporation building (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi corporation’s new building near Marine Drive is facing the threat of auction. Reason: Those who gave up land for the widening of Sahodaran Ayappan Road and for the Brahmapuram waste management plant have taken the civic body to the court citing non-payment of dues amounting to `6 crore and `50 crore, respectively.

The corporation had acquired land for the SA Road and the Brahmapuram plant in 2006 and 2011, respectively. There are 15 unpaid claimants for the SA Road and 15-20 for the Brahmapuram land.
The petitioners’ counsel T R S Kumar said five landowners at SA Road have obtained a court order to auction the corporation’s new office building as the civic body owes them alone `3 crore.

“Also, the corporation owes around `50 crore to the owners of the land acquired by it  for the Brahamapuram plant. The case is scheduled at the sub-court for next week,” he said.When contacted, Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar said the corporation’s financial crisis has been worsening for many years.

“The court order has not come to my notice yet. We’ll file an appeal before the sub-court once we get the order. We’ll seek legal advice and settle the case by finding the amount somehow,” he said. Asked how the corporation would find the money, he said it is being discussed.

Meanwhile, leader of opposition Antony Kureethara said that despite being aware of the situation, the corporation has not taken any steps to improve its tax collection and overall financial situation.
Kumar said one of his associates had gone with the court staff and affixed notice for attachment on the new corporation building on Monday.

Kureethara said the government has been deducting its share of money spent on purchasing land for the Brahmapuram plant from the plan fund allocated to the corporation.“Shortage of funds will affect the corporation’s AMRUT (drinking water) and other major projects,” he said.

