West Kochi hit by 2-hour traffic snarl, cops blamed

Traffic  on the Thoppumpady-Thevera stretch came to a grinding halt for nearly two hours on Monday.

Published: 26th July 2022 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2022 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Traffic on the Thoppumpady-Thevera stretch came to a grinding halt for nearly two hours on Monday. Daily commuters including students and ambulance services were hit due to the traffic snarls that began around 8.30am. Though the police diverted the vehicles from West Kochi through the Thoppumpady-Kundannoor road (Kochi-Panvel Highway), the move led to more congestion.

“I got into a bus around 8.30am from Mattancherry and could reach my office at Kaloor only at 10.30am.
The unscientific approach of the police in managing the traffic resulted in the mess. “The attempt of the police to divert the traffic through Kundannoor road caused more chaos,” said Kochi native Nazar.

However, the police said the Monday rush resulted in the traffic jam. “The unscientific and negligent driving of some motorists resulted in the traffic snarls. The number of vehicles on the stretch on Monday was higher than on other days. The police tried their best to resolve the confusion,” said a police officer with Traffic West.

