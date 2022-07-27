Home Cities Kochi

Balitharpan to start in Aluva at midnight

The devaswom board and the district administration have made elaborate arrangements for the Karkkidakavavu balitharpan to be performed on the banks of the Periyar in Aluva.

Priests preparing for balitharpan as part of Karkkidakavavu bali on the banks of Periyar near Aluva Siva temple on Tuesday | TP Sooraj

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The devaswom board and the district administration have made elaborate arrangements for the Karkkidakavavu balitharpan to be performed on the banks of the Periyar in Aluva. Tarpan will start at Wednesday midnight and continue till 11am on Thursday.

The rituals were not held in the past two years due to Covid restrictions and the authorities are expecting heavy rush this time. The balitharpan is performed as per Hindu practice to propitiate the spirits of ancestors. It is performed on the new moon day of the Malayalam month of Karkkidakam.

“We are expecting around 50,000 people this time and have made elaborate arrangements. Around 80 balitharas (booths) for performing the rites are ready, and 44 of them have been auctioned. We have arranged 20 stalls to ensure adequate supply of essentials.

The police department will deploy 400 personnel under two DySPs to ensure law and order. The health department will deploy medical teams with ambulance facility. Besides volunteers have been deployed to help the devotees,” said Aluva Siva temple administrator S R Rajeev.

KSRTC and private buses will operate special services. Aluva rural SP Vivek Kumar visited temple on Tuesday and reviewed the arrangements.

