Chaiwala, soysage & some nyayo

S Neeraj Krishna By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Wordle nudged many of us to dawdle back to the good old joy of word games. Now, there is more good news for those who love wordplay Wordle is set to be launched as a multiplayer board game.

Board games are a fun way to take a break from the device in this age of metaverse and nomophobia. Indicative of the drift these days, these two words have now been added to the Oxford Dictionary, which never fails to amuse us with its quarterly updates.

Well, for the uninitiated, the metaverse is defined as “a virtual-reality space in which users can interact with a computer-generated environment and other users”. And, nomophobia, no prizes for guessing, is “anxiety about not having access to a mobile phone or mobile phone services”.

Here are some of the latest updates from the Oxford Dictionary that might come in handy during those weekend board games.

Fluthered: “Drunk, intoxicated.”

Gaslighter: “A person who deceives and psychologically manipulates another (esp. a spouse or partner) into questioning his or her own perceptions or sanity…”

Sharenting: The action or practice of sharing news, images, or videos of one’s children on social media websites.”

Stress bunny: “A person who is stressed or has a tendency to become stressed.”

Soysage: “A type of vegetarian (now typically vegan) sausage made with soy protein instead of meat.”

Chaiwala: “A person who sells tea (and sometimes other drinks), typically on the street or from a small roadside establishment.”

Nyayo: “A precedent or example set by a person. Now often in to follow a person’s nyayo: to follow in someone’s footsteps.”

Ignorati: “With plural agreement (usually with the): uneducated, unsophisticated, or ill-informed people considered collectively or as a class.”

Pangender: “Designating a non-binary person whose gender identity encompasses multiple genders, which may be experienced simultaneously...”

Terf: “(typically derogatory) A feminist whose advocacy of women’s rights excludes (or is thought to exclude) the rights of transgender women.”

