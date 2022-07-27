Gangster arrested for abduction

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Container Sabu, who has several criminal cases against his name, was arrested on Tuesday for abducting and assaulting a youth.The Ernakulam Central police arrested him from Tiruvalla and charged him with attempt to murder. The police said Sabu kidnapped the youth last Friday as instructed by his friend Kiran. Following a family dispute with the youth, Kiran gave Sabu the quotation, the police said.

“Kiran and the youth had some family dispute going on. Both had a verbal spat recently. Following this, the former gave quotation to Sabu with the intention of finishing off the youth. The gang kidnapped him in a car from the MG Road and assaulted him after locking him up in a room at SRM road,” said a police officer.

The police, however, traced the location after a few people informed them. “Before we reached the place, Sabu and his friends escaped. Based on the registration number of the car which they used to kidnap the youth, we identified and arrested the car owner. Sabu was absconding. We arrested him with the help of Tiruvalla police,” said the officer.

