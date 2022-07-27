Home Cities Kochi

Honouring Heroes

Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed on July 26 every year to honour the sacrifice of the soldiers who laid down their lives in the line of duty during the Kargil War.

Published: 27th July 2022 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2022 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed on July 26 every year to honour the sacrifice of the soldiers who laid down their lives in the line of duty during the Kargil War. 2022 marks the 23rd year of Kargil Vijay Diwas. There is no better way to commemorate the bravery of these soldiers than by listening to a specially-curated list of Audible titles that kindle the patriotism within us.

Kargil: Untold Stories from the War
Writer: Rachna Bisht Rawat; Narrator: Mary Joseph
In this audiobook, author Rachna Bisht Rawat takes you through stories of extraordinary human courage of men in uniform and those who loved them the most. With its stories of grit and incomparable bravery, ‘Kargil: Untold Stories from the War’ is a tribute to the 527 young braves who gave up their lives for us — and the many who were ready to do it.

Kargil: From Surprise to Victory
Writer: General V P Malik; Narrator: Siddhanta Pinto
A definitive account of the 1999 Kargil War - the strategy, the effects, the heroism - from the man in charge, this audiobook takes you through one of the toughest wars our country has ever faced. This story is a reminder of the unparalleled heroism that has become a benchmark for bravery.

Tiger of Drass: Capt. Anuj Nayyar, 23, Kargil Hero
Writer: Meena Nayyar, Himmat Singh Shekhawat; Narrator: Suyash Mohan
This audiobook takes us through the first-hand account of Capt. Anuj Nayyar and the men of 17 Jat, who went on various reconnaissance missions in the boulder-strewn Drass sector It encapsulates the relentless and gruesome battle of the battalions who fought for two nights in July.

Kahani Kargil Ki
Writer: Audiomatic.in; Narrator: Shahnawaz Pradhan
An adaptation from the book Kargil: From Surprise to Victory by General VP Malik, this one reminisces about the first-hand account of events of the Kargil war of 1999. It highlights the bravery of the Indian forces and the strategy behind their decisive victory in a war that had the world’s attention.

Full Spectrum: India’s Wars, 1972-2020
Writer: Arjun Subramaniam; Narrator: Surjan Singh
Air Vice Marshal Arjun Subramaniam takes you on a detailed account of how the armed forces have dealt with military conflicts, insurgencies, and unconventional warfare from 1972 to the present day.

