Kochi's Rajendra Maidan remains idle with no action

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: There would be few Kochiites who have not been buoyed by the soothing evening breeze and the vivid hues of the pulpy setting sun at Rajendra Maidan, opposite the Ernakulam Siva Temple. However, thanks to botched-up ‘development projects’ and official torpidity, one of the most iconic open spaces has been left entangled in red tape.

In 2014-15, the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) set up laser shows on the ground and tommed-tommed it as a great achievement. However, the show came to a halt due to the alleged technical glitches within a couple of months. All attempts to revive it failed. Notably, the project had invited public wrath as access to the ground was curbed in the name of the laser show.

Subsequently, based on a complaint by RTI activist KT Cheshire, the vigilance and anti-corruption bureau registered a case against Congress leader and former GCDA N Venugopal and other officials involved in the project. Officers found financial irregularities amounting to about `1 crore, according to reports.

Over the past couple of years, numerous plans and promises were made on reopening the maidan for the public. But Kochiites are still waiting. “Though last year we had planned to reopen the maidan, we couldn’t because the case was in progress,” says current GCDA chairman K Chandran Pillai.

“Now, the accused have been charged. So we are planning to reopen it to the public soon. We are awaiting a no-objection certificate from the vigilance department. As soon as we receive it, the maidan will be reopened.”

As per the new plan, he adds, the laser show equipment would be removed. “The maidan will once again be given to the public as an open space,” he assures. “Some renovation works need to be completed; Rs 94 lakh has already been received by the Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) for this.” Better Kochi Response Group president S Gopakumar stresses that open spaces are vital to every city. “Existing open spaces in the city do not meet metropolitan standards and lack facilities,” he adds.

“Rajendra Maidan has historical importance and has a beautiful waterfront area close to Marine Drive. It would be ideal to maintain the maidan as an open space, as it used to be.” Gopakumar, however, says the laser show was not a bad idea per se.

“But it was impractical, and at the wrong spot. Also, maintenance cost was high. Hence, the project failed. The public, too, raised objections against the unreasonable ticket pricing,” he adds.

“Moreover, earlier, there was a walkway from the Rajendra Maidan to Marine Drive. However, the pathway was closed at the boat jetty area lying in between. If the walkway had been left unhindered, it would have been great for people who love evening strolls.”

‘Recreational space for tourists’

Venugopal, meanwhile, argues that the idea was to make Rajendra Maidan a “recreational space without undermining its historical value”. “Conceived as an entertainment zone, it was planned to charge Rs 50 for children and Rs 100 for adults,” says the former GCDA chairman.

“Though the laser show went on successfully for a few months, it had to be stopped due to the floods and the pandemic. Later, it was never restarted.”

He also alleges that he was framed in a fake case, citing misuse of funds. “All the money allocated was used for the installation of equipment such as fountains and seating facilities,” says Venugopal. “However, I was accused of misusing the money, and an FIR was filed against me and some GCDA officials. The laser show idea was initially backed by people across party lines, but later drew flak.”

‘Rs 5.65-crore package for open spaces’

Aiming to renovate open spaces in the city, the CSML and GCDA would soon launch a slew of projects, says Kochi Mayor Anilkumar M. “Subhash Park, maintained by the corporation, is one of the best open spaces in the city right now,” he says.

“In the last council, we decided to renovate Pallathu Raman Park in Fort Kochi and the work has already been assigned to the Centre for Heritage, Environment and Development. Other places that would be renovated under the project include P J Antony Cultural Centre, Marine Drive walkway and Gandhi Nagar park.”

The project, which would cover Rajendra Maidan, would be executed for Rs 5.65 crore, he adds. “Efforts are being made by GCDA, along with the corporation, to renovate this waterfront open space,” he says.

Glorious past

Rajendra Maidan is said to have been named after India’s first president Rajendra Prasad. Former Indian National Congress president Acharya Kripalani proclaimed the name during a speech here on March 6, 1947, after receiving a note from the Kochi maharaja, says journalist and author Ravi Kuttikad.

“There are several stories attached to the maidan. One story says the ground was first christened Mount Salem after AB Salem, a freedom fighter and member of the pre-independence legislative assembly,” says Ravi, who is planning a book on the maidan’s history.

“Salem, a Jew, used to ride a horse and come to the ground and give speeches. Often, there would not be any audience, but that did not deter him. Soon local people started calling the place Mount Salem. Later, it was renamed after Rajendra Prasad.”

There is another story that the maidan was named after Malayali freedom struggle martyr Rajendran. Stories aside, the maidan had witnessed several public gatherings of historical importance, including the 2013 ‘Kayal Sammelanam’ organised by Pulayas, and the 1928 protests against the Simon Commission.

“Besides Mahatma Gandhi and Rabindranath Tagore, leaders like Annie Besant and EMS Namboodiripad had addressed gatherings here,” adds Ravi.

