Man killed in highway accident near Muvattupuzha, friend unhurt

The front portion of the car was damaged in the impact.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 27-Year-old man was killed when the car he was travelling in along with a friend rammed the compound wall of a house at Kadathy near Muvattupuzha on the Kochi-Dhanushkodi national highway at 4am on Tuesday.  The deceased is Amal, son of Purshothaman of Ullanattu, Mekkadambu. His friend, Abhishek Sham, 25, had a narrow escape.The police said he had gone to the Kochi airport along with a friend to see the landing and take-off of flights.

The front portion of the car was damaged in the impact. Though the car’s airbag had opened, Amal suffered deep injuries and died at the Kolenchery Medical College Hospital. “The patient was unconscious when he was brought to the hospital. Before we could take a CT scan, he suffered a cardiac arrest and died around 4.37am,” said a hospital source.

Meanwhile, it took nearly half-an-hour for the Muvattupuzha fire and rescue team to take the duo out of the vehicle. The police suspect that Amal might have dozed off behind the wheel. “There was no braking mark at the accident spot. Both were not drunk either,” an officer with the Muvattupuzha police station told TNIE. “The CCTV footage from nearby spots will be examined. A forensic team will also inspect the vehicle,” said the officer.

