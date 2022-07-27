Rotary Intl’s new ‘rock star’ chief charms Kerala 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: At the beginning of this month, Jennifer Jones created history by taking charge as the first woman president of the 117-year-old Rotary International. And for her first visit, she chose India, which she believes has transformed from a “help-seeking” nation to a “help-giving” one.

Interacting with the media during her weekend trip to Kochi, Jenniffer said she was “honoured and thrilled” to helm Rotary, and hoped it would inspire more women to join the organisation. Her dream is to make the club diverse with 50 per cent women members.

Described as a “rock star” by Rotarians, Jeniffer had stressed on her day one in office that diversity would be the “foundation for how we interact with each other and our communities”. “I know that my experiences and perspective as a woman mean that I bring a different lens to how I see and approach opportunities and challenges,” she noted.

“I hope to be a catalyst for similar opportunities for leaders from all backgrounds that comprise the global mosaic of our organisation. We are stronger, more creative, and more effective when we ask for and leverage those diverse perspectives to tackle the world’s most pressing challenges.”

Jennifer, 55, was born in Canada’s Ontario. As the oldest of three children, she ran lemonade stands to earn money for charity, and still fondly recalls organising a carnival in her family’s yard to help children with muscular dystrophy.

That spirit continues to guide her. “Imagine a world that deserves our best and where we get up each day knowing that we can make a difference,” said Jeniffer, who has been a leading polio eradication campaigner.

As a professional communicator with over 30 years of experience, she plans to use her skills to boost Rotary’s services. “When I was diagnosed with cancer, Rotary and my friends supported me. Similarly, I want to support the people in need.” Jennifer has picked ‘Imagine Rotary’ as the theme for her tenure as president. Focus, she said, would be on seven key areas — clean water, sanitisation, environment conservation, basic education, health care, women and childcare, and peace.

Projects worth Rs 100cr for Kerala

During her visit, Jennifer interacted with Industries Minister P Rajeeve and announced Rotary projects worth Rs 100 crore in Kerala.

Some highlights

Rs 30 cr Housing project in collaboration with K Chittilappilly Foundation

Rs 10 cr Hope After Fire project will provide Surgical aid for burn victims

Rs 10 cr Rotary Model Roads aims to clean and maintain 160 km of roads in Kerala.

I10 cr - Parinayam scheme for the marriage of women from economically backward families

I2 cr - Amritham scheme for school children

I80 lakh - Dialysis machines

I55 lakh - Drug-testing vans for police

I60 lakh - Pet crematorium project

Rs 60 lakh - To Ernakulam General Hospital for heart valve replacement surgery, including a live 4D echocardiography system

