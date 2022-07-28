Cops locate molester by his yellow shirt

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: When a 17-year-old girl recently approached the Palarivattom police in Kochi with a molestation complaint, the officers were left flummoxed. The victim had no idea about the man who assaulted her on the road.

According to the complaint, the girl was returning from her aunt’s place to her home in Chakkaraparambu near Palarivattom at about 9.30pm. Since the accused wore a facemask, she could not see his face. The only thing she remembered was that he wore a yellow shirt.

Officers set out on a hunt with just that clue. One of them says the case reminded him of a scene from the Mohanlal-Sreenivasan film Akkare Akkare Akkare, in which the CID duo heads to the US on a probe with a torn piece of a black shirt believed to be worn by an international smuggler.

A team led by Palarivattom Station House Officer Sanal S turned to the police’s most reliable buddy — CCTV. However, several CCTV units on the stretch where the crime took place were found to be dysfunctional.

“We were in a spot,” says Sanal. “We kept looking for the yellow shirt. Also, there was no CCTV unit at the spot where the molestation took place,” says Sanal. The team, however, inspected CCTV units at the nearby junction.

“We made a breakthrough as we identified a man who fit the description. But our investigation came to a halt, as we were not able to track him in CCTV visuals from other areas,” the officer adds. “So, we further expanded our search to other locations.”

Finally, after 15 days and analysing of footage from 97 CCTV units, the team found the culprit, a private company employee named Babu, from Chembumukku. “The case yet again proves how vital CCTV units are,” says Sanal.

