Home Cities Kochi

Moving between stage and screen

Award-winning thespian Arun Lal speaks to TNIE about his recent tryst with the film Chavittu and his many experiments with theatre

Published: 28th July 2022 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2022 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Arya U R
Express News Service

KOCHI: For thespian Arun Lal, theatre is like air. He breathes it in, lives with it, and there is nothing that can replace its energy. Now, after winning two prestigious awards Best Choreography in the 52nd Kerala State Film Awards for the film, Chavittu (which won three awards in total), and the first-ever Avanavan Kadamba Award in memory of legendary thespian Kavalam Narayana Panicker he sits down with TNIE for a chat about everything from theatre to cinema. 

Chavittu was a revelation, he says. The film, written and directed by Shinos Rahman and Sajas Rahman, opened up a window showing the reality of theatre production. The movie is a satire, the contrast between reality and the intellectual speeches about theatre are shown with brutal honesty. It portrays the reality the extensive rehearsals, the last-minute execution of the play in a small town and the hour-long speeches by the so-called intellectuals just before the curtain rises something that grates on the viewer’s nerves.  

And Arun’s troupe, The Little Earth School of Theatre, where he is the art director, has played a huge role in the film. The members of the troupe acted in this realistic depiction of theatre life. He also played a major role in the movie as the director of the play within the film. And even contributed to the dialogues. 
For Arun, the awards are a recognition for the art of theatre, not just an individual accomplishment. “They reveal theatre has an active role in nurturing the cultural scene of Kerala society.”

“I see cinema and theatre as two art forms that have to exist parallelly. I consider the awards as a possibility, space and access to do more theatre performances in future,” he says. In light of recent controversies surrounding a dialogue from the movie Kaduva, Arun has something to add. “In the era of social media, we must deliver dialogues with political correctness. Art, be it cinema or theatre, is not passing on information, but delivering an experience to the spectators to enlighten their thoughts,” he adds.

The Movement
The choreography and rhythmic movements, especially those influenced by the Kalari, were a highlight of Chavittu. Arun’s theatre productions such as Chillara Samaram, Bolivian Stars, Klavar Rani, The Villanmar and many more also follow the theatrical movement style. 

With sparse usage of sets and costumes, the focus is on making performances more effective using the body language and the movement of the actors. And Arun reveals that for him, the inspiration came from Kavalam Narayana Panicker. 

“He created an individuality or movement in the Malayalam theatre scene. Though I was not able to become his disciple, his usage of music and rhythms in productions always inspired me. Chavittu’s major portions are choreographed using theatrical rhythmic movements,” he says.

Arun believes that the present-day theatre productions are purely approached as experimental works and The Little Earth School of Theatre does the same. “The theatre just like any other form requires immense creativity. It is not about delivering dialogues, but it involves many art forms, for example, music and dance. The plays are developed to convince village audiences as well as city spectators alike,” he says.

Rhythmic movements 
The choreography of Chavittu is influenced by Kalari. The focus was to make performances effective using the body language and the movement of the actors.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
O Panneerselvam (File | EPS)
OPS mulling BJP move? Modi, Shah images on hoarding throws a surprise
A family waits for transportation against the banners of Commonwealth Games, in Birmingham, England, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Commonwealth Games 2022 could act as a balm for India amid IOA crisis
Hyderabad man gives up Canadian citizenship to start NGO for elderly
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
India's first Vedic education board to come up soon: Government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp