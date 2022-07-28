Home Cities Kochi

Thief escapes from rooftop, walks into police trap later

The police said Satheesh, belonging to Attingal in Thiruvananthapuram district, had been camping in Kochi for the past few months and had committed several thefts.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A man — wanted in connection with many theft and burglary cases across the state — was nabbed on Wednesday after he had given the police the slip a few times. Chinchilam Satheesh, 40, alias Satheesh Kumar, was arrested from Kalamassery by a police team led by Hill Palace Station House Officer V Gopakumar. 

The police said Satheesh, belonging to Attingal in Thiruvananthapuram district, had been camping in Kochi for the past few months and had committed several thefts. He was released from prison three months ago after having committed over 100 thefts in different parts of the state, an officer said. “After coming out of jail, Satheesh focused his attention on Kochi city. He had gone into hiding after stealing a gold chain from a scooter parked in front of the Tripunithura temple a few days ago,” the officer said.

On Monday, the police received information that Satheesh would be returning to Kochi to commit a burglary. “Though we carried out a massive vehicle check at night, he managed to escape,” the officer pointed out.

Tracking him was tough as he never used a mobile phone and did not have any social media account. Meanwhile, the police team collected the details of a person identified as Raneesh, of Kalamassery, who stayed with him in the prison. 

