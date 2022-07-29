Home Cities Kochi

After five years, Cinepolis in Kochi set to reopen on Saturday with 11 screens

 The Cinepolis multiplex, which was shut in 2017 for having functioned without a no-objection certificate from the fire and safety department, is set to reopen on Saturday.

Published: 29th July 2022 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2022 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

The interior of Cinepolis cinema at Centre Square Mall on MG Road

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Cinepolis multiplex, which was shut in 2017 for having functioned without a no-objection certificate from the fire and safety department, is set to reopen on Saturday. The multiplex — located within the Centre Square Mall on MG Road — has since rectified the faults.

According to officials with Cinepolis, owned by a Mexican film exhibition group, the multiplex in Kochi will be offering film lovers a new experience with 11 screens equipped with state-of-the-art projection systems and over 1,500 seats. The cinemas there had been operating under a temporary certificate and was shut following orders by the then Ernakulam Collector Mohammed Y Safirulla, citing “lack of fire safety.” The company has spent `7 crore for the renovation and to incorporate advanced safety measures, and the multiplex has now received all clearance certificates, an official said.

“Out of 11 screens, three are in the VIP category. The multiplex is equipped with international standard ticket counters, display system, food stalls, spacious lobby, various kiosks, and in-seat ordering and delivery facilities for snacks and drinks,” a statement said. 

Under the earlier Kerala Municipality Building Rules rules for fire and rescue norms/standards, a large assembly of people beyond a height of 30 metres was not entitled to get a no-objection certificate. And the Cinepolis multiplex — launched in 2015 — was found to be functioning at a height of 40m without a no-objection certificate from the fire and safety department. The law was amended in 2020 to relax the guidelines to 50 metres, paving the way for Cinepolis to function again. Additional fire safety norms, in line with international standards, have been incorporated at the cinemas and direct exit stairs constructed, said an official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi Cinepolis Multiplex
India Matters
Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)
Monkeypox or Skin allergy? People rush to hospitals to check for symptoms
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Which ruling forces are giving protection to spurious liquor mafias in Gujarat, asks Rahul
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Over 23,000 higher education courses to be made available for free on new portal: UGC
Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy. (File | P Jawahar/EPS)
AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp