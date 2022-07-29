After five years, Cinepolis in Kochi set to reopen on Saturday with 11 screens

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Cinepolis multiplex, which was shut in 2017 for having functioned without a no-objection certificate from the fire and safety department, is set to reopen on Saturday. The multiplex — located within the Centre Square Mall on MG Road — has since rectified the faults.

According to officials with Cinepolis, owned by a Mexican film exhibition group, the multiplex in Kochi will be offering film lovers a new experience with 11 screens equipped with state-of-the-art projection systems and over 1,500 seats. The cinemas there had been operating under a temporary certificate and was shut following orders by the then Ernakulam Collector Mohammed Y Safirulla, citing “lack of fire safety.” The company has spent `7 crore for the renovation and to incorporate advanced safety measures, and the multiplex has now received all clearance certificates, an official said.

“Out of 11 screens, three are in the VIP category. The multiplex is equipped with international standard ticket counters, display system, food stalls, spacious lobby, various kiosks, and in-seat ordering and delivery facilities for snacks and drinks,” a statement said.

Under the earlier Kerala Municipality Building Rules rules for fire and rescue norms/standards, a large assembly of people beyond a height of 30 metres was not entitled to get a no-objection certificate. And the Cinepolis multiplex — launched in 2015 — was found to be functioning at a height of 40m without a no-objection certificate from the fire and safety department. The law was amended in 2020 to relax the guidelines to 50 metres, paving the way for Cinepolis to function again. Additional fire safety norms, in line with international standards, have been incorporated at the cinemas and direct exit stairs constructed, said an official.

KOCHI: The Cinepolis multiplex, which was shut in 2017 for having functioned without a no-objection certificate from the fire and safety department, is set to reopen on Saturday. The multiplex — located within the Centre Square Mall on MG Road — has since rectified the faults. According to officials with Cinepolis, owned by a Mexican film exhibition group, the multiplex in Kochi will be offering film lovers a new experience with 11 screens equipped with state-of-the-art projection systems and over 1,500 seats. The cinemas there had been operating under a temporary certificate and was shut following orders by the then Ernakulam Collector Mohammed Y Safirulla, citing “lack of fire safety.” The company has spent `7 crore for the renovation and to incorporate advanced safety measures, and the multiplex has now received all clearance certificates, an official said. “Out of 11 screens, three are in the VIP category. The multiplex is equipped with international standard ticket counters, display system, food stalls, spacious lobby, various kiosks, and in-seat ordering and delivery facilities for snacks and drinks,” a statement said. Under the earlier Kerala Municipality Building Rules rules for fire and rescue norms/standards, a large assembly of people beyond a height of 30 metres was not entitled to get a no-objection certificate. And the Cinepolis multiplex — launched in 2015 — was found to be functioning at a height of 40m without a no-objection certificate from the fire and safety department. The law was amended in 2020 to relax the guidelines to 50 metres, paving the way for Cinepolis to function again. Additional fire safety norms, in line with international standards, have been incorporated at the cinemas and direct exit stairs constructed, said an official.