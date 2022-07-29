Home Cities Kochi

Navy gets two MH-60R choppers from US

The Indian Navy received delivery of two MH-60R multi-role helicopters manufactured by USA’s Lockheed Martin Corporation at Kochi airport on Thursday.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Indian Navy received delivery of two MH-60R multi-role helicopters manufactured by USA’s Lockheed Martin Corporation at Kochi airport on Thursday. The MH-60R is one of the most advanced maritime helicopters in the world and is designed to operate from frigates, destroyers and aircraft carriers. The MH-60R has advanced features for anti-submarine warfare and will replace the ageing fleet of British Westland Seaking anti-submarine helicopters.

The new helicopters will be initially based at Naval Air Station INS Garuda in Kochi and will be put through intensive flying trials for integration into the Indian Navy fleet. A C 17 special air assignment mission flight of the US Air Force touched down at Kochi airport on Thursday carrying two MH-60R helicopters. The third helicopter will be delivered in August. The three helicopters will be inducted into the Indian Navy in August. The US will complete the delivery of 24 helicopters in 2025.  

The Indian government had signed a letter of acceptance with the US in February 2020 for procurement of 24 MH-60R helicopters. The first three helicopters were delivered in the US in 2021. The three helicopters are being used to train Indian pilots and crew members. The first batch of pilots has returned after training and the second batch is currently undergoing training in the US.

