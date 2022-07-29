Home Cities Kochi

Rising hepatitis cases a cause for concern

As part of observing Hepatitis Day on Thursday, health officials have stressed the importance of adopting preventive measures in tackling rising cases.

Published: 29th July 2022 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2022 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

Hepatitis B

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As part of observing Hepatitis Day on Thursday, health officials have stressed the importance of adopting preventive measures in tackling rising cases. Out of the total 409 hepatitis cases reported in the district so far this year, 150 are confirmed cases. Viral hepatitis is a public health concern. “At a time when hepatitis cases across the globe are causing concern, it is important to be cautious. Proper hygiene should be maintained especially by children since it is likely to affect them the most,” said a health official.

In the case of children below 10 years, hepatitis occurs rarely as a result of adenovirus infection.Identifying the infection at early stages is the key to tackle the spread of the infection.Cases of liver involvement would result in failure and requiring a transplant, said the official.

