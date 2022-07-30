Buffer zone: Govt decision lacks clarity, says KCBC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala Catholic Bishop’s Council (KCBC) on Friday said the state government decision in connection with the buffer zone issue lacks clarity, which can cause further anxiety among those affected. The organisation is organising a meeting of the representatives of various farmers’ outfits at the Pastoral Orientation Centre, Palarivattom, at 3pm on Sunday. Cardinal George Alencherry is slated to inaugurate the meeting, which will discuss the issue including future plans in detail, KCBC said in a statement. On Wednesday, the cabinet had decided to amend the state government’s 2019 order designating a one-kilometre zone around protected areas as ecologically sensitive. The statement said: “The Supreme Court verdict on the buffer zone issue was made after considering the 2019 cabinet decision. The government should take measures to clear the people’s apprehensions by withdrawing the 2019 cabinet decision totally.” The government decision is not in line with the demand that buffer zones should be limited to the forest boundaries.