Man uses fabricated degree certificate for promotion, booked

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A clerk of the legal metrology department has been booked for allegedly using a fake degree certificate and a fabricated pass certificate of departmental test to get promotion as an inspector in 2017. The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) has launched a probe against Preenu Pushpan,32, of Vaikom, based on a complaint lodged by Controller of the Legal Metrology Department.

As per the FIR registered by the VACB, Preenu got the job as clerk in the department under the dying in harness appointment scheme. “In order to amass wealth and get promotion, he submitted a fake degree certificate of Mahatma Gandhi University in BSc Physics. He also made a certificate showing that he had passed a department test for promotion and submitted the same before the department on April 1, 2017,” the FIR said.

