Stray dogs enter enclosure, kill farmer’s 160 ducks

Start adoption centres to control stray dogs, says Tripunithura municipality chairperson

Published: 30th July 2022 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2022 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representation. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Two stray dogs entered a duck enclosure on the premises of a farmer’s house killing around 160 birds at Thekkumbhagam in Tripunithura on Friday, causing a loss of more than Rs 1 lakh.

According to Athira Nripan, daughter-in-law of farmer Kalarikkaltharayil Vishwambharan, there were 300 ducks in the shed covered with nets. “Around 2am, we woke up hearing the barking of dogs. The dogs had entered the shed after breaking the net. The dogs killed around five ducks. The other ducks died following the rampage inside the enclosure. Our house is close to a marshy area with mangroves where there are a stray dogs,” Athira said.

Vishwambharan had bought ducks for Rs 300 each recently. He is also the president of Tripunithura Milk Society and has won many agriculture awards. “Tripunithura municipality chairperson Rema Santhosh accompanied by a veterinary surgeon and the municipal secretary visited the house in the morning. According to them, there is only a provision for giving compensation of Rs 5,000. Our family mainly depends on agriculture for income. This has caused a heavy loss and we don’t know how to manage it. There is no insurance scheme for duck farming,” Athira said.

Rema Santhosh called it an unfortunate incident. She said the menace of stray dogs exists in the municipality. The Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme has come to a halt following an order by the Kerala High Court.

“The incident has taken place in the ward represented by me. We have come to know that some people are feeding raw meat to stray dogs leading to such attacks. As the ABC programme is inactive, the only way is to start adoption centres to control stray dogs. We will check the procedures for starting a stray dog adoption centre here,” she said.

