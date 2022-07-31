Mar Andrews Thazhath new apostolic admin of Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Vatican has appointed Archbishop Mar Andrews Thazhath as the apostolic administrator of Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese. The appointment was made by Pope Francis after accepting the resignation of Mar Antony Kariyil, Metropolitan Vicar of the archdiocese, a release issued by the Syro-Malabar Church said on Saturday.

Andrews Thazhath will perform his duties as the administrator by continuing in the post of the metropolitan archbishop of Thrissur diocese. Cardinal Mar George Alencherry will remain as the major archbishop of the Ernakulam-Angamaly diocese.

The appointment comes amid the controversies over the implementation of the uniform Holy Mass, which a section of priests of the archdiocese had opposed. On Tuesday, Apostolic Nuncio to India Archbishop Leopoldo Girelli met Kariyil in Kochi reportedly to seek the latter’s resignation in writing. Since those attended the meeting was bound by the oath of secrecy, the matters of discussions were not disclosed.

According to the Church statement, the appointment order given to Mar Thazhath specifies the administrative powers, rights and authorities of the administrator. In 2018, Bishop Mar Jacob Manathodath was appointed the apostolic administrator before Kariyil took charge as the metropolitan vicar.“The apostolic administrator is primarily responsible to the Holy See in the administration of

the archeparchy,” the statement said.

Priests who oppose uniform Mass upset with decision

“The instructions for implementing the uniform mode of celebration of the Holy Mass in the archeparchy and the provisions for granting dispensation from implementing the Synodal decision are well defined in the letter,” said the statement. Meanwhile, the priests and laity opposing the uniform Holy Mass in Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese are upset with the Vatican’s appointment of the new apostolic administrator.

“As priests of the Catholic Church, we can only accept the appointment made by the Pope,” said Fr Jose Vailikodath, PRO, Athirupatha Samrakshana Samithi, body of priests of the archdiocese. “The new appointment reveals that the letters and resolutions sent by priests and laity are not reaching the parties concerned with its importance. Everyone knows that Mar Antony Kariyil who walked with the faithful has been forced to resign with false intentions. Not listening to the issues of priests and laity may increase the gap between the metropolitans and the priest-faithful combine,” said Fr Jose.

