Onam fairs will commence on August 27: GR Anil

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G R Anil has announced that the Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation will organise extensive Onam fairs across the state from August 27.

Published: 31st July 2022 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2022 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Minister for Food and Civil Supplies GR Anil has announced that the Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation will organise extensive Onam fairs across the state from August 27. “The last two years’ celebrations have been limited as a result of the Covid epidemic. But there will be extensive celebrations this year. We have made arrangements for the sale of quality essentials through Supplyco outlets,” the minister told reporters in Kochi on Saturday.

Onam fairs will be inaugurated at the state level on August 27 in Thiruvananthapuram. “District fairs will officially begin on that day itself in all district headquarters, as planned. Additionally, metro fairs will be held in cities like Ernakulam and Kozhikode. Fairs will be organised in all 140 constituencies in the state from September 1 to 6,” said the minister, adding that goods including vegetables will be available.
The minister said that the products of institutions like Horticorp, Milma and Meat Products of India will be sold at the fair.

In the meantime, the minister added that special kits would also be given this year for Ramadan and Christmas. “The purpose of the initiative is to introduce middle-class families who have not yet visited Supplyco outlets to the quality products of the department,” the minister said. Special Onam kits will be prepared and sold for Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,200 as part of this,” the minister said.

He said Supplyco officials will visit residents’ associations, government offices and public sector organisations to book orders and deliver kits directly to consumers. At least 250 special kits will be sold in each supermarket. Prizes will be given to those who buy kits, through a draw of lots. A mega draw will be conducted at the state level, he said.

