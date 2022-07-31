Open spaces, parks in Kochi to get makeover

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Open spaces and parks in the city will soon get a makeover as Cochin Smart City Mission Limited (CSML) proceeds with e-tendering for various projects. The projects include renovation of open spaces and parks in Kochi and West Kochi areas, and development of P J Antony Cultural Centre, Parade Ground, Ro-Ro Jetty, etc. The total estimated cost of these projects is over `20 crore.

“Kochi lacks well-maintained open spaces. Undertaking various development projects is to enhance the already available open spaces in the city,” said a CSML official. “The e-tendering work for the various projects is ongoing. The deadline for the submission of bids for the project is next week. The aim is to finish the projects within a year,” the official added. The overall quality control of the developmental projects would be monitored and checked by the officials of CSML.

The projects to be implemented in West Kochi include a package of `8.38 crore, comprising the renovation of Parade Ground, Ro-Ro Jetty Junction, and open spaces on Church Road and River Road.

The work proposed at Rajendra Maidan, the remaining work of Marine Drive, High Court Junction, Vanchi Square and Vyttila Chilavannur Park is to create more recreational spaces. The total cost estimate of this project is `5.65 crore.

The works under the Rs 5.99-crore development of P J Antony Cultural Centre include renovation of footpaths, and construction of restrooms, drains to avoid flooding during heavy rain and a children’s play area. The project also includes the construction of an open-air theatre and football court. The work of Ernakulam Market is progressing with the completion of the piling work of 164 pillars. “The piling work will be completed soon. Within the next few weeks, the structural work of the building will begin,” said a CSML official. The Rs 72-crore renovation of the market is expected to be completed by the end of next year.

Projects and estimated cost

Renovation of open spaces in Kochi city: Rs 5.65 crore

Renovation of open spaces in West Kochi area: Rs 8.38 crore

Development of P J Antony Cultural Centre: Rs 5.99 crore

Construction of new Ernakulam Market building: Rs 72 crore

KOCHI: Open spaces and parks in the city will soon get a makeover as Cochin Smart City Mission Limited (CSML) proceeds with e-tendering for various projects. The projects include renovation of open spaces and parks in Kochi and West Kochi areas, and development of P J Antony Cultural Centre, Parade Ground, Ro-Ro Jetty, etc. The total estimated cost of these projects is over `20 crore. “Kochi lacks well-maintained open spaces. Undertaking various development projects is to enhance the already available open spaces in the city,” said a CSML official. “The e-tendering work for the various projects is ongoing. The deadline for the submission of bids for the project is next week. The aim is to finish the projects within a year,” the official added. The overall quality control of the developmental projects would be monitored and checked by the officials of CSML. The projects to be implemented in West Kochi include a package of `8.38 crore, comprising the renovation of Parade Ground, Ro-Ro Jetty Junction, and open spaces on Church Road and River Road. The work proposed at Rajendra Maidan, the remaining work of Marine Drive, High Court Junction, Vanchi Square and Vyttila Chilavannur Park is to create more recreational spaces. The total cost estimate of this project is `5.65 crore. The works under the Rs 5.99-crore development of P J Antony Cultural Centre include renovation of footpaths, and construction of restrooms, drains to avoid flooding during heavy rain and a children’s play area. The project also includes the construction of an open-air theatre and football court. The work of Ernakulam Market is progressing with the completion of the piling work of 164 pillars. “The piling work will be completed soon. Within the next few weeks, the structural work of the building will begin,” said a CSML official. The Rs 72-crore renovation of the market is expected to be completed by the end of next year. Projects and estimated cost Renovation of open spaces in Kochi city: Rs 5.65 crore Renovation of open spaces in West Kochi area: Rs 8.38 crore Development of P J Antony Cultural Centre: Rs 5.99 crore Construction of new Ernakulam Market building: Rs 72 crore