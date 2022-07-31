Rotary Waves 2022 on August 13

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Rotary Club of Cochin Lords will organise Rotary Waves 2022, an inter-school competition for the students of pre-school and primary section, at Campion School auditorium in Edappally on August 13. The programme aims to discover the innate talents of the children and encourage their literary and cultural abilities. The registration fee is Rs 100 per item. For details, contact 8590197472, 9895181669.

