Two-day art camp begins

KOCHI: A two-day art camp of Kerala Chitrakala Parishath began at Adhyapaka Bhavan in Ernakulam, on Saturday. Minister for Cultural Affairs, V N Vasavan, inaugurated the event. Kerala Chitrakala Parishath state president Cyril P Jacob presided over the event.

Over 200 talented artists are participating in the camp. Of these, 48 are women. At the event, the minister distributed the first set of membership cards of the Kerala State Artist Co-operative Society to the members.It is the first art camp to be held in the country with the participation of a large number of artists. The organisers of the event said that the exhibition will be held in October.

