Global Public School students win big at swimming championship

Two students from Global Public School at Thiruvaniyoor won big at the 48th junior and 38th sub-junior Aquatic Championship held in Thiruvananthapuram from May 27 to 29. 

Published: 01st June 2022

Hannah (L) and Joan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Two students from Global Public School at Thiruvaniyoor won big at the 48th junior and 38th sub-junior Aquatic Championship held in Thiruvananthapuram from May 27 to 29. 

Class X student Joan Christy Varkey  was named the fastest female at the event. She won four gold and two silver medals. She has qualified for the National Championship (junior), which will be held in Bhubaneswar in July. 

Class V student Hannah Elizabeth Siyo won gold, silver and bronze medals in the 100m backstrokes, and has qualified for the nationals (sub-junior), to be held in Rajkot from June 26.

