Green activist’s campaign hogs limelight in Thrikkakara

Thrikkakara assembly constituency, which was witness to a high-voltage campaigning in the byelection, saw another form of campaign.

Published: 01st June 2022 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2022 07:03 PM   |  A+A-

UDF  candidate Uma Thomas with her children after casting votes at Skiltek ITI, Palarivattom.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Thrikkakara assembly constituency, which was witness to a high-voltage campaigning in the byelection, saw another form of campaign. The campaign -- ‘Vote for Nation, Mask for Life, Tree for Nature’ -- attracted a lot of attention. 

According to Feroz Ahmed Alappuzha, who is an eco-environmental activist and Vanamitra award winner, the campaign was organised to make people aware of the importance of their votes besides encouraging them to plant saplings or conserve trees in memory of their vote. “The slogan of the campaign was ‘My vote is my right. A tree for the memory of the vote’,” he added.

“I distributed leaflets and face masks that advertised the need for environmental protection along with the importance of voting among the voters,” he said. According to him, the campaign was held at various places like Thaikkoodam, Poonithura, Petta, Champakkara, Vyttila, Thammanam, Palarivattom, Vazhakkala, Kakkanad and Thrikkakara. Feroz Ahmed said the response and encouragement received during the campaign were invaluable. Feroz had earlier conducted similar awareness campaigns across the state in the run-up to the parliamentary and assembly elections.
 

