Insiders’ role suspected in Kochi Metro graffiti

KOCHI: Police are probing the role of insiders in the incident in which two unidentified persons managed to sneak into the Muttom yard of Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) in Aluva and painted graffiti “Burn Play” and “First Hit in Kochi” on a coach parked there for regular maintenance.

The probe team is heavily weighing the possibility of inside support in the incident after there were certain unconfirmed inputs that the two sneaked in and did the graffiti on the coach when there was no power supply on the rail line. Only technical staff at the yard know the timing of switching off the power for the maintenance works. “We have launched a detailed probe into the incident. We have not been able to make any breakthrough in the case except collecting the visuals of two suspects who trespassed into the high security zone,” said a police officer.

As per the preliminary probe, the two unidentified persons might have entered the metro yard premises through a drainage which is used to let out rain water from the yard premises. “They might have crawled through the drainage to enter the premises in the night,” said a police source. Though police have collected the CCTV visuals of the two from the metro yard, the images of the two weren’t that clear.

Meanwhile, another theory has emerged behind the incident with police suspecting that the graffiti on Kochi Metro rail coach might be handiwork of those who have been influenced by rail graffiti artist group on the lines of “Rail Huns” that target rails for their graffiti works. Kochi City Police Commissioner C H Nagaraju said the graffiti might be the work of those influenced by ‘Rail Huns’.

‘Traits of an expert artist’

Police are considering this theory as the graffiti works have all the traits of an expert artist. However, police could be able to unearth the real motive behind it only if they could lay their hands on the suspects spotted in the CCTV visuals. It’s still a mystery whether graffiti artists would dare sneaking into the high security zone and commit such an act.