NATPAC starts study to tackle Munambam-Vypeen ‘deathtrap’

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Vypeen-Munambam road stretch, considered a deathtrap for motorists due to the high number of accidents reported there, will soon get a facelift. The Public Works Department (PWD) has decided to make the stretch accident-free, tackling challenges such as the dense population and next-to-nil opportunities for acquiring land.

Already, the National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (NATPAC) has started a road safety study at the behest of the department. The PWD is initiating the project under the Kerala State Transport Project using the World Bank Fund.

For months, residents have been demanding that the stretch be made safer for motorists. As per reports provided by three police stations in the area, nearly 100 people died while around 1,000 were injured on the 27-km state highway over the past five years.

“We have started the survey and will prepare a plan for implementing safety measures. The suggestions will include placing crash barriers, traffic signals, streetlights, zebra crossings, besides construction of drains and the like. We expect to complete the study within a month,” said Shaheem S, head of NATPAC transportation planning and engineering division.

Shaheem said the narrow width of the stretch will still pose a challenge. “Widening is required to make the stretch accident-free. Since it is a densely populated area, PWD has no plans for acquiring land. So our studies will focus on other safety measures,” he said.

Motor Vehicles Department officials blamed negligent driving for the high number of accidents. “Not every road can be constructed like a national highway. State highways have limitations. Several accidents along the stretch took place only due to rash driving,” said an officer.

He added that the district administration and local bodies should take stringent measures against road encroachment by shop owners and other commercial establishments on the stretch.