Schools in Ernakulam to welcome 2.65 lakh students

Around 18,000 children enrol in class I, variety of programmes arranged in schools to receive pupils 

Published: 01st June 2022 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2022 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

Teachers of Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Ernakulam South, decorating classrooms to welcome students 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After two years, the schools in the district will be welcoming back the students, totalling around 2.65 lakh, in full strength on Wednesday. And to welcome the children back after the long gap, the schools have geared up with a variety of programmes. According to the district education department, around 18,000 children have been enrolled in Class I in Ernakulam.

“As for the new admissions in the high school section, a clear idea of the numbers can be obtained only later,” said an official. Just like what used to happen during the pre-pandemic years, Parveshanolsavam will be held by all schools across the state.

“The Praveshanolsavam will see the participation of students from LKG to Class X. It will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at 10am on Wednesday. The inaugural programme will be screened at every school,” said Martin P G, principal, Carmel Higher Secondary School, Thrikkakara. According to him, the students of Class XI will not be able to participate in the programme since their model examinations will start on June 2.

“With Class XII students completing their course, they too won’t be a part of the programme,” he added.  According to him, various programmes have been arranged for the students to make them feel welcome. “Classrooms have been spruced up, the school compounds cleaned and infrastructure facilities boosted to provide the students with a happy environment to study in,” he said.

According to him, all schools are ready with their fitness certificates and other clearances to start the new academic year. “In the case of safety with respect to Covid, the students have been directed to wear masks and use hand sanitisers besides adhering to other guidelines issued by the state government,” said the principal. Social distancing will not be practical, since the schools don’t have enough space, he added.

Comments

