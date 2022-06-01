Swim in Silver and Salt!

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A dentist by profession, Dwithi Jayaprakash’s journey as a silver jewellery designer started quite unexpectedly. Though she was passionate about jewellery design, it was only a year-and-a-half ago that she started the brand ‘Silver and Salt’, which brings together impeccable craftsmanship and innovative designs. It focuses more on silver-like jewellery, manifesting a strong foothold in the ornament industry with its one-of-a-kind designs.

“I am obsessed with jewellery,” quips Dwithi. Her niche in the craft sprouted from a very young age. “I used to make jewellery with whatever I could get my hands on. Before the brand’s inception, I researched a lot about how these accessories are made. But then, at the time, I couldn’t handle both my toddler and supervise the making, so I used to give it to professional manufacturers,” she says.

Silver and Salt bring everything under one roof — chokers, long chains, statement earrings, rings, bangles and necklaces. The collections speak grandeur, but with a sparkle of elegance. Their contemporary collection, ‘Voguish’, has Indo-Western gold finished jewellery. The semi-precious collection titled ‘Solace’ denotes purity and has healing crystals, including amethyst, quartz crystal, and dyed stones.

Tweaking silver-like jewellery, the collections also dabbles with semi-precious stones. The Kundan collections studded with Ahemdabadi kundancomplete any bridal look. “Kerala crowd wasn’t fond of the classic grandeur, it was the celebrities who opted more for such pieces. But now, the trend seems to have changed,” says Dwithi.

Natya, another collection drenched in gold, resonates with the traditional South Indian dream, with its Kemp and Guttapusalu and Pragya’s silver statement pieces were in demand. Now Silver and Salt’s exquisite choker collection has a separate fan base.

“Chokers are making a come back,” says Dwithi. The brand’s pretty coloured glass stones with cluster pearls are a definite show-stealer. According to the designer, the pearls give the jewellery a sense of subtlety. The coloured oxy-pearl extension with a semi-precious stone in the middle, and a replica of the silver jewellery with intricate motifs and ghungroo, is one of the few statement choker pieces the brand flaunts.

Alongside grand designs, Dwithi also has a minimal collection that goes with all moods. “Trinkets are fine minimal jewellery pieces, a great work or casual fit,” she adds. The brand has a store in All on a Wall Panampilly Nagar, Kochi.

Instagram: @silver_andsalt