Thrikkakara bypoll: 67-year-old with muscular atrophy says he’ll cast vote till death

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Subramanian N V, 67, a resident of VSNL Road in Kakkanad, has been unable to walk or stand on his feet without support due to spinal muscular atrophy for the past 50 years. Despite his limited mobility, Subramanian was among the early voters in the Thrikkakara assembly by-election at MA Athanasius School in Kakkanad on Tuesday morning.

He said he had never missed an opportunity to vote in all these years. “I will vote until I die. Despite my severe health issues, I have not missed a single election in these years,” Subramanian said, sitting on a wheelchair.

It was after a long time that Subramanian came out of his house. “I need someone to help me to come out of the house as it is located in a hilly terrain. It is not possible to use a wheelchair alone. I am happy that I could come out because of the election,” he said.