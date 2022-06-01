STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tobacco theft: Two more held

Police on Tuesday arrested two persons, including the prime accused in the case in which a person was abducted after pointing a revolver at him at Companypadi in Kochi.

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Police on Tuesday arrested two persons, including the prime accused in the case in which a person was abducted after pointing a revolver at him at Companypadi in Kochi. The arrested persons were identified as Edappally native Abdul Manaf, 43, and his driver Charudas, 43, a native of Thrissur. 

It was on March 31 that Ponnani native Sajeer was abducted and his car containing a huge quantity of smuggled chewing tobacco was stolen by an eight-member gang in the wee hours at Companypadi. It was Manaf who pointed the revolver, forcing Sajeer to stop his car.

Sajeer was manhandled and was dropped at an isolated place in Kalamassery. Later, the culprits fled from the place in the car containing tobacco products. After registering the case, police arrested nine persons, including the main conspirator. Police had issued lookout notices against five persons, including Manaf and Charudas. After the incident, the two were hiding in Maharashtra and Karnataka. They were arrested on their arrival in Kochi. 

It was a person named Mujeeb who hired Manaf for abducting Sajeer and stealing his vehicle and chewing tobacco packets which have high high demand as they are banned in state. The conspiracy was hatched at the house of Manaf at Edappally. Manaf is running a business firm in Edappally. Most of the accused persons in the case are employees of Manaf. 
 

