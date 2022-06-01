We’re exploring how AI can benefit coasts: Expert

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: A recent ‘Tech Camp’ organised in the city by the US Consulate General, in association with the Center for Public Policy Research (CPPR), saw a diverse group of participants interact with global experts on oceanic challenges.



Q: Kochi has some beautiful beaches. However, they face the issue of waste drifting in from the sea. How can we tackle this?

A: Yes, we all know that the beaches are getting accumulated with plastics and debris, and there are campaigns which are happening. But in addition, we have to discuss and identify the source. Could it be from the ships or the river discharge from the land? How can that be stopped? We are talking about some of the technological solutions or tools like artificial intelligence (AI), and whether they can be used. We are exploring if such projects are viable. They will be reviewed by the experts, by the Tech Camp group, and awarded funding.



There is also depletion of land along a particular coast, while new ones get created at another place. Why is this happening?

Erosion is a peculiar issue. What is happening on the Indian Coast? We all know that the coastal current in India has got a definite pattern. What happens if you have some man-made structure protruding into the sea? On one side, accretion will take place, while on the other, erosion happens.

Another issue raised by coastal communities is the fall in the fish catch. Why is this happening, and is there a solution?

We have advanced in technology, and fishing activities have increased, leading to depletion of resources. Here is an opportunity for us to discuss that; two projects are being discussed here. I’m glad to be involved with them. These are being developed as an important activity peculiar to our coast.

When you talk about fishing activity along the Kerala coast, you have to look at aspects of illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing. These are all not relevant to the Kerala coast alone. It’s a national issue, which the government of India is addressing. We are all signatories to the Food and Agriculture Organization declaration. We need to talk about what’s on the table... what we eat, fish that need to be tagged and where they are caught. But the challenge we face is implementation at the grassroots level.



What solution do you propose?

Use technology, make stakeholders take a participatory approach. You cannot force them. They need to understand and get involved.