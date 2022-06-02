860 students, 146 teachers avail Kochi Metro’s free ride on school reopening day

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi Metro’s initiative to attract students and teachers drew good response on Wednesday, with around 1,000 passengers comprising students and teachers using the ‘free ride’ offered to them on school reopening day. According to Metro sources, 860 students and 146 teachers availed the free ride offer. The free ride was availed by students from Class 1 to 12. The teachers and students availed the offer by showing their identity cards at the counter.

“The response to the free ride offer was good. Many students and teachers availed the facility. It was students who made the most of it. There was rush at main stations, including Kaloor and Edappally as well,” said a Metro official. The free ride facility was available from 7 am to 9 am and from 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm.

Earlier also, as a mark of respect to teachers on International Literacy Day, Kochi Metro had offered free ride to all school teachers last year. With an aim to attract more passengers, Kochi Metro is planning to launch more feeder e-buses services as well.