STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

860 students, 146 teachers avail Kochi Metro’s free ride on school reopening day

The free ride facility was available from 7 am to 9 am and from 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm. 

Published: 02nd June 2022 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2022 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Students enjoying their free ride on Kochi Metro on Wednesday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi Metro’s initiative to attract students and teachers drew good response on Wednesday, with around 1,000 passengers comprising students and teachers using the ‘free ride’ offered to them on school reopening day. According to Metro sources, 860 students and 146 teachers availed the free ride offer. The free ride was availed by students from Class 1 to 12. The teachers and students availed the offer by showing their identity cards at the counter. 

“The response to the free ride offer was good. Many students and teachers availed the facility. It was students who made the most of it. There was rush at main stations, including Kaloor and Edappally as well,” said a Metro official. The free ride facility was available from 7 am to 9 am and from 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm. 

Earlier also, as a mark of respect to teachers on International Literacy Day, Kochi Metro had offered free ride to all school teachers last year. With an aim to attract more passengers, Kochi Metro is planning to launch more feeder e-buses services as well. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi Metro school reopening Kochi
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp